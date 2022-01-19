Lucknow: BJP joining committee chairman and former state in-charge Laxmikant Bajpai said on Wednesday that the party was ready to welcome Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav. This comes after Aparna Yadav, the younger daughter-in-law of Samajwadi Party founder-patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, joined the BJP on Wednesday.

Bajpai, speaking to ETV Bharat, said "If Shivpal Yadav has any kind of dissatisfaction in SP, then he is welcome to join the Bharatiya Janata Party. Any person who wants to connect to the society in accordance to BJP'S customs is welcome in the party".

At the same time, he hinted that the party and Yadav were already in touch with each other.

"Being a politician, if he feels dissatisfied (in SP), then, of course, he will be making efforts", Bajpai said.

The joining committee chief also made it clear that he will not be contesting the elections and does not want the candidature for any family member either, adding that such decisions were left to the party leadership.

Shivpal Yadav is the brother of SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and the uncle of Akhilesh Yadav.

