New Delhi: Amid speculations of BJP-JDU alliance in Bihar is on the verge of collapse, the state Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Tarkishore Prasad have confirmed that the alliance will remain intact, while the issues that might be contributing to such rumours will be discussed among the leadership, in order to stop things from escalating.

"We believe in arriving at a solution through communication. The NDA leaders and the media are just unnecessarily building up false rhetoric. The government does not run on the statements that the media makes. The coalition government of the BJP, JDU, Hindustani Awam Morcha and the Vikassheel Insaan Party will continue to run in Bihar. VIP Chief Sahni will also be discussed with the top leadership," Tarkishore Prasad said, while talking to the media.

The statement has arrived amid the discrepancies between the alliance partners in Bihar regarding several issues, including the prohibition of liquor, special status, caste census, seat-sharing in UP as well as a comparison by author Daya Prakash Sinha between Emperor Ashoka and Aurangzeb. Furthermore, the JDU reportedly wants to contest more seats than the BJP in the Bihar Legislative Council elections, while the BJP is not ready for it.

Alliance will complete the term, says state BJP president

Meanwhile, state BJP president and MP Sanjay Jaiswal has also said that the parties in the alliance will come to a solution through dialogue although there is a difference of opinion among themselves. He further said that the NDA government in Bihar will run for five years. "There will be no impact on the alliance. The alliance of BJP and JDU will remain," he affirmed. He further reassured that Nitish Kumar will also stay and that Congress' dream of forming a government with Nitish will never be fulfilled.

Shedding some light on the issues the alliance is facing, Jaiswal said, "In the Bihar NDA, there is BJP, JD (U), Vikassheel Insaan Party and Hindustani Awam Morcha, and each party has its own principles. BJP has its own distinctive ideology and principle, and consequently a different opinion on some issues. But we are sure we'll establish a middle ground and find a solution to our differences," he said.

He further added that in the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar, the BJP will fight for more seats or BJP-JD (U) will fight for an equal number of seats. "The BJP High command will take a final call on the matter soon," he confirmed.

Showing faith in the Yogi-led BJP cabinet, Jaiswal said that in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the BJP will win more seats this time than last time. "The BJP government is going to be formed again with a thumping majority. Yogi Adityanath has developed UP in every field. Akhilesh Yadav formed a big grand alliance, but it would be of no use. People will not vote for the UP Mahagathbandhan," he said.

Both Sanjay Jaiswal and Deputy CM Prasad were scheduled to meet the Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the evening, wherein several issues including the Bihar Legislative Council elections, the current political situation in Bihar, the ongoing conflict with JDU were down from discussion.

