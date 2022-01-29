Patna: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United) had arrived on a consensus for upcoming Bihar Legislative Council polls. After the meeting held between Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Bihar BJP in-charge Bhupendra Yadav, the seat-sharing formula got finalised under which BJP will contest on 12 seats and JDU on 11. While Pashupati Paras party RLJP has got a seat from BJP's quota.

During a joint press conference of JDU-BJP, state BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal, Deputy Chief Minister Tar Kishore Prasad and Education Minister Vijay Chaudhary announced the alliance in NDA for the Legislative Council elections. The leaders also claimed that there were no disputes earlier as well and just discussions were going on and now they have arrived upon a consensus.

Seats like Rohtas, Aurangabad, Saran, Siwan, Darbhanga, East Champaran, Kishanganj, Katihar, Saharsa, Gopalganj, Begusarai, Samastipur come in BJP's account. While JDU will file its candidates on Patna, Bhojpur, Gaya, Nalanda, Muzaffarpur, West Champaran, Sitamarhi, Bhagalpur, Munger, Nawada, Madhubani seats, Vaishali seat has gone to Pashupati Paras' party RLJP.

All the regional allies of NDA were demanding seats. Jitan Ram Manjhi has demanded 2 seats, including Magadha; while Pashupati Paras has also demanded 2 seats, including Vaishali. Mukesh Sahni also wants the seat. Although there are reports that BJP and JD (U) can give seats to these allies from their quota.

