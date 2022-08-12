Kolkata: Following the arrest of two prominent leaders — Partha Chatterjee (by ED) and Anubrata Mondal (by CBI) — BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya tweeted targeting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Malviya said that the chief minister has deserted both due to inconvenience.

Mamata Banerjee stopped picking up Partha and Anubroto’s calls, just when they needed her the most. She deserted them when it got inconvenient. Message for other ministers, TMC workers, and bureaucrats, who have colluded with her to loot, murder, and rape - you too will be abandoned,” Malviya tweeted 24 hours after Anubrata Mondal was arrested by the CBI.

Incidentally, Partha Chatterjee himself said that he called up Mamata before being arrested by the ED. But the party supremo did not answer the phone. Later, Partha wrote Mamata Banerjee’s name in his arrest memo. There has been a lot of confusion about this course of events.

Earlier, Opposition leaders complained that Mamata has ‘sacrificed’ Partha and in the coming days, many people close to the Chief Minister will have a similar fate, they added. Probably, Amit Malviya hinted at this in his tweet on Friday.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress leaders Jaiprakash Majumder and Tapas Roy did not offer comments when contacted over the phone. When Trinamool MP Santanu Sen was contacted later, he said, "It is clear from Amit Malviya's tweet, Trinamool Congress does not compromise with corruption. That is why Mamata Banerjee is not picking up the phone of those whose names are associated with corruption. It is clear from this that she hates corruption. Don't support it. Still, I can't tell who tweeted it, why, for what reason,” Sen said.

On the other hand, former state BJP president Rahul Sinha said, “Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee has made it clear that she does not want to take the mud that she has created with them. That is why she wants to move away. Mamata Banerjee made Anubrata a Frankenstein from the fish seller. We have found proof of it. Even Partha was her constant companion. But, now Mamata can see, that the splash of mud can get on her too. So he turned away both. This is a big sign of Trinamool Congress’ political bankruptcy.”