Mumbai: The results of the local body elections in the state were announced on Wednesday. The Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the single largest party in this. However, the combined tally of NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena surpassed that of the BJP.

According to the information received so far, BJP has got the highest number of 384 seats. This is the highest number of seats won by a single party.

A total of 1649 seats went to polls in the election. BJP got 384 seats, NCP got 344 seats, Congress got 316 seats and Shiv Sena got 284 seats. Other parties elected on 82 and 206 independent candidates won. Till 8 pm, results of 1638 out of 1649 seats were obtained.