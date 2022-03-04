Imphal: Ahead of the second phase assembly elections in Manipur, senior Congressmen accuses Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of violating the Moral Code of Conduct (MCC) after the government releases Rs 15 crore and Rs 95 lakhs on Feb 1 and March 1 respectively to the banned militant groups. Mocking the state of affairs in Manipur, Jairam Ramesh says that the BJP government is running 'Moneypur', not Manipur.

Addressing the media personnel outside the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters in New Delhi after having an official interaction with the poll-body officials, senior Congressmen Salman Khurshid and Jai Ram Ramesh accused the state government of violating the MCC.

"The BJP state government in Manipur released Rs 15 crores on February 1 and Rs 95 lakhs on March 1 to the banned militant groups. We have informed the Election Commission and they have even asked for a report from the state government. To this, the state government has replied that this is an ongoing scheme but our biggest concern is -why is that the Home Ministry did not release this money for the last 12-15 months," asked Jai Ram Ramesh.

Raising questions on the release of this money to these banned outfits right before the elections, Jai Ram Ramesh further said, "this was a scheme started way back in 2018. For the last 12-15 months, not even a single penny was being released to these banned outfits, and suddenly the Home Ministry right before the elections released this capital, this raises serious doubts".

Jairam Ramesh said that the second phase of the assembly elections in the state is scheduled for March 5. “There are 2-3 seats which are extremely sensitive. We have informed this to the Poll Body and even requested them to increase the deployment of forces for the safety of voters and candidates,” added Jairam Ramesh.

Adding further, Jairam Ramesh said that we had even requested an extension of judicial custody of all accused till the end of elections but when the Home Minister, Amit Shah, comes to Heirok, Manipur and a murder accused there gets a bail. The accused is the brother of sitting BJP MLA, this raises serious doubts. This does not happen in a democracy. “The BJP government is running Moneypur, not Manipur”, accuses Jairam Ramesh.

