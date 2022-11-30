New Delhi: The BJP government received Rs 614.53 crore as contributions in the year 2021-2022 which is nearly 29 per cent higher than it's previous sum which stood at Rs 477.5 crore in the year 2020-2021.

As per the data uploaded on the Election Commission of India's website shared by seven political parties, the grand old party, Congress, on the other hand received Rs 95.46 crore, nearly six time less than its national level rival . Last year, the Congress Party received Rs 74 crore of donations.

While the BJP bagged the highest amount of donation, the Mayawati-led BSP was on the other end of the spectrum with zero donation. In its annual report to the poll body, BSP said it received “nil" contributions in excess of Rs 20,000 during 2021-2022, a stand which the party has been consistently maintaining since the past few years saying that it only gets funds from people with small earnings.

In total, seven national parties have received Rs 778.73 crore as contribution in excess of Rs 20,000 from individual donors and entities in the financial year 2021-22. It is pertinent to note here that there are eight national parties in India — the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (INC), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Communist Party of India (CPI), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and National People’s Party (NPP).

Apart from the CPI, all the other national parties’ contribution data has been updated for 2021-22 on the poll body's website. As per the data, BJP got over Rs 614.52 crore from 4,957 donations while the Congress was the second on the list with Rs 95.45 crore declared from 1,257 donations. These two are the major political parties which alone are responsible for bagging nearly 90% of this contribution sum.

The Trinamool Congress, which is in power in West Bengal, received Rs 43 lakh as contributions during the period while the CPI(M), which is in government in Kerala, received funds of Rs 10.05 crore.

As compared to the previous year, TMC's kitty grew merely by 1 per cent as it recorded a sum of Rs 42.5 lakhs in 2020-2021. The NCP led by Sharad Pawar received Rs 57.90 crore, more than double from Rs 26.26 crore if compared to the previous year.

The recently published data shows an increment in the total donation sum if compared to the previous year which witnessed a total amount of Rs 592 crore, even without counting CPI which hasn't submitted its report yet.

The Aam Aadmi Party, which is in power in Delhi and Punjab and is a recognised state party in three states, has reported to the poll panel that it received Rs 44.54 crore during the financial year 2021-22. It has shown an expenditure of Rs 30.30 crore in its latest audit report submitted to the Commission in October this year. Besides Delhi and Punjab, it is a recognised state party in Goa.