Aligarh: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati addressed a public meeting at Numaish ground in Aligarh on Sunday. She alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) has a casteist mindset towards the great men among Dalits and Most Backward Classes thus the party did not honor the architect of the Constitution of India, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, with the title of Bharat Ratna.

Mayawati said that the BJP government implements the casteist, capitalist and narrow agenda of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). They create an atmosphere of hatred in the name of religion.

BSP supremo adds that Dalits have not got the benefit of government schemes under the BJP government and big works are being done only through the private sector. The upper caste and the enlightened class have also felt neglected.

Targeting BJP government she adds that poverty, unemployment and inflation have increased a lot due to wrong economic policies of the central government. The rising prices of diesel, petrol, LPG have increased the difficulties of the public.

Attacking Congress, the former chief minister said that when the party is in power, it did not take care of the development of Dalits.

She also slammed Samajwadi Party (SP) and said, "Most of the work in the SP government has been limited to a particular area and one community. The step-motherly attitude towards the Dalits, the most backward has been its hallmark."

Taking the name of Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati said that the reservation of Scheduled Tribes- Scheduled Caste in government jobs was abolished during the SP government.

Mayawati said that SP is an opportunist party. They changed the name of Panchsheel Nagar to Hapur, Sant Ravidas Nagar to Bhadohi, and Bhim Nagar to Sambhal.

She also said that if the BSP government is formed, it will not compromise on law and order. The rule of law will be maintained at every level and no one will be exploited and oppressed on the basis of caste.

The former Chief Minister said that the opposition parties have released their populist manifestos. "Don't fall for such parties. Bahujan Samaj Party does not release any of its election manifestoes as it believes in doing more while saying less."

Mayawati said that in this election, it is necessary to form a government based on the policies of BSP's Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhay in Uttar Pradesh again for welfare.

She highlights that the BSP is contesting the elections on its own and has given tickets to people of all castes.