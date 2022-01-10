Lucknow: Samajwadi Party(SP) National President Akhilesh Yadav on Monday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) strategy is to complicate elections and affect the fairness of elections by misusing government machinery. The conduct of the BJP is beyond the norms of democracy.

Akhilesh Yadav said that BJP is trampling the future of farmers and youth. SP has worked for development whereas BJP is making false claims without doing anything. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's report card showcases- breakdown of law and order, rising incidents of rape of women, the disorder of the health sector, the plight of education, inflation, and corruption. NITI Aayog has declared that the BJP government to be lagging in many areas.

He said that there is no doubt that the UP assembly election 2022 is an election to save democracy. Even after completely misusing government resources in BJP rallies, BJP could not compete with Samajwadi Vijay Rath Yatra. Fearing the successful rallies of SP, now the BJP is engaged in conspiracies. One Samajwadi chariot has overshadowed six BJP chariots as Samajwadi Party has got strong support from the public.

He said that now it is the responsibility of all the SP workers and office-bearers to go door-to-door without wasting any time and seek votes for Samajwadi Party. Only the victory of the Samajwadi Party will open the door for the happiness and prosperity of the state.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav reached the state headquarters on Monday along with the Akhilesh Yadav. The Election Commission has completely banned political programs till January 15 but the SP workers were openly seen flouting the Covid-19 protocol at the SP headquarters.

The masks were not visible on the faces of many workers and the social distancing was also not being followed. Mulayam Singh Yadav also did not wear a mask.

When asked about the violation of the Covid-19 protocol, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Anurag Bhadauria said that the workers are coming to meet their leaders. "There is enthusiasm among the workers. We are trying our best to follow the Covid-19 protocol."

