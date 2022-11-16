BJP has kidnapped our candidate: Sisodia
Published on: 23 minutes ago
New Delhi: BJP has kidnapped AAP Surat (East) candidate Kanchan Jariwala, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia said on Wednesday. He and his family has been missing since Tuesday, he alleged adding that he was last seen at the RO office on Tuesday. "They tried to get his nomination rejected. Later, he was pressurised to withdraw his nomination. This raises questions on the Election Commission," Sisodia said.
