Ghazipur: Ghazipur MP Afzal Ansari on Monday said the BJP government at the Centre was “misusing” the central investigation agencies to target the opposition leaders adding that the saffron party will not return to power in the 2024 general elections. Ansari was speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration ceremony of three roads constructed at a cost of Rs 11 crore under the PMJSY scheme.

SP MLA from Sadar Jai Kishan Sahu was also present on the occasion. “Intoxicated with power, you are harassing your opponents whether in Delhi, Maharashtra or West Bengal or here in Ghazipur. But, I will stick to my principle in life to continue raising my voice against oppression. My only asset is the poor of Ghazipur and even your father cannot fiddle with their power of the vote."

Many like you came here and left after conceding defeat. Come Lok Sabha elections in 2024, we will try to ensure that the nil result for BJP,” Ansari said. Ansari said that the BJP had sensed defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, hence, it was harassing the opposition leaders. “I am a small man, when the ED action can be taken against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, I am a low profile man,” he said.

It may be recalled that in July, the Ghazipur district administration and the local police seized properties worth Rs 14 crore owned by Afzal Ansari under the Uttar Pradesh Gangster and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act. Authorities said that Ansari had acquired the properties through “illegal means”.