New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) passed a resolution for the construction of the Sri Ram Temple at Ayodhya at the party's national executive committee meeting held at Palampur in 1989. Later, the BJP included the same in its election manifesto also. Thereafter, the agenda for the construction of the Sri Ram temple at Ayodhya was repeated in the party's several election manifestoes.

On the lines of Ayodhya formula, the BJP has been contemplating to resolve the Gyanvapi and Madhura imbroglios. Besides, similar to Ayodhya, the party had not included Gyanvapi and Mathura in its election manifestoes. Apart from this, the raking up of these controversial issues was also denting the image of the party on the development front. Whatever the saffron party has gained by carrying out development works, these Mandir and Masjid issues were causing damage to the party.

The BJP as a party has been engaged in image makeover exercise, nowadays. The party is branded as communal for raking up controversial issues from time to time. Hence, the saffron party has been trying to shed this so-called negative image, said sources.

National spokesperson of BJP, Dr. Prem Shukla talking to ETV Bharat, said, "The construction of Sri Ram temple at Ayodhya has been going on as per the court's directives and under the ambit of the Constitution. The party was applying the same formula for Gyanvapi. BJP didn't want to create controversy over such issues. Although the party talks about Gyanvapi and Mathura, it should be implemented as per the Constitution."