Guwahati: The promise of the BJP government in Assam to create one lakh new jobs every year seems to have hit a hurdle as the state finance department has directed other departments not to create new posts till further order.

The creation of one lakh jobs was one of the main poll agendas of the BJP led government in Assam ahead of the assembly polls that took place in April this year. Following the victory in the polls, the BJP led government had instructed the departments not only to list out vacant posts but also to create new posts as per the necessity.

Although many departments in the state administration had sent the list of vacancies to the finance department, it had returned the proposals saying that the cabinet decision to create new posts was put on hold.

Although no reasons were stated, sources informed that the decision was taken due to the poor fiscal health of the government.

Officials in the finance department said that appointment in 1 lakh posts will burden the state exchequer with about Rs. 8000 crore per annum.

It may be mentioned here that there are over 50,000 vacant posts in different government departments at present. And yet there is no step to appoint anyone against these vacancies due to the financial condition of the state, officials said.

Finance department officials said that the state exchequer requires Rs. 33,000 crore every year to pay the salaries and pensions of the government employees. "If 1 lakh new posts were created, the requirement will be Rs. 41,000 crore, which will be difficult for the government," a senior official said on Tuesday adding that the state's revenue generation is only Rs. 28,000 crore.

"Heavily dependent on the Central funds for development works, the government has recently taken a loan of Rs 1,200 crore to carry forward the development works," he said.