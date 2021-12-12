Jaipur: Lashing out at the BJP-led government at the Centre, Congress general Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday, accused the Central government of seeking to sell everything, built by her party in the last 70 years. She made the comments at Congress' Mehangai Hatao' (remove price rise) rally in Jaipur.

Priyanka said that the people elected BJP with the faith that progress will be ushered in the country and asked what has been BJP's contribution to the development of India in the last seven years.

"When you elected them (BJP), you laid your trust in them that the country will progress. They used to say that Congress did nothing in the past 70 years. But I want to ask them, what did you do in the last seven years?" said Priyanka.

"Show us one institution that you built for education, one AIIMS that you built for the healthcare system. The airport that you use to fly was also built by Congress. Today, the government wants to sell everything that Congress made to its friends," she added.

Taking potshots at the BJP government over price rise, the Congress leader said that the prices of edibles of daily necessity and fuel have skyrocketed but no one is bothered about the plight of the common man.

"You are here today because an LPG cylinder costs around Rs 1000, mustard oil costs around Rs 200 per litre, petrol and diesel prices are sky-high, and no one is listening to the troubles being faced by the common man," said Priyanka.

She further alleged that the Central government is not working for the people, but for a handful of industrialists.

"There are two types of government in the country, one which works for the people and the other which works for greed and lies. At present the second type of government is in the country," said Priyanka.

She accused the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of spending crores of rupees on advertisements but failing to provide fertilizers to farmers.