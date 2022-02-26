New Delhi: Congress party on Friday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Central government alleging that it has diminished India's global influence and strength and even accused it of profiteering through the high cost of flights, which are being sent for evacuation of students, who were stranded in Ukraine.

Addressing a press conference, Congress General Secretary Ajay Maken alleged that the fares of these flights have been increased four to five times and still these planes had to return midway from Ukraine.

Congress alleges BJP Govt profiteering from Ukraine crisis

He asked the Central government to deploy special flights for the evacuation of Indian students from Ukraine and make the tickets free for them.

"This proves two things, one is that India has lost its supremacy at the international level. A country that is not able to get its stranded people back safely, then what strength has India left? Secondly, children of our country were trapped there, and you are profiteering by increasing airfares," Maken said.

"This proves that India’s influence and strength at the international level have diminished under the BJP, considering that it is unable and it is not capable of safely evacuating its citizens," he further stated.

Meanwhile, Congress' former President Rahul Gandhi shared screenshots of headlines of media reports on Twitter citing his statement in the Lok Sabha where he said that the Modi government’s strategic mistakes brought China and Pakistan together and other reports saying that China helping Pakistan to build bridges with Russia and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar saying India's relations with China was going through "very difficult times".

He tweeted, "This government’s strategic mistakes will prove to be very costly."

