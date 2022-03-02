Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath led BJP government has "succeeded in providing basic facilities to all irrespective of nationality and religion through development projects, " BJP leader and former acting Chief Minister of UP Ammar Rizvi has said.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Rizvi, who had quit the Congress and joined the BJP in 2019, said that the "opinion of Muslims towards the BJP is totally wrong. BJP has succeeded in providing basic facilities to all irrespective of nationality and religion through development projects. No other political party has represented Muslims in proportion to their population," he said.

Rizvi also said that the Yogi government has "provided road, water, and housing facilities to all without any discrimination, which is why the people of Uttar Pradesh are once again giving responsibility to the BJP to take over the reins of government".

While the ruling BJP "has tried to solve all the problems of the people in the last five years, " Rizvi however admitted that "people have also died due to lack of oxygen during Corona".

Rizvi also expressed concern over the low representation of Muslims in politics saying it was a matter of great concern.

"But these issues are not the product of the last five years alone, but these issues have been facing the Muslims since independence which has not been resolved yet, " he said.

"Muslims are backward in educational, economic and social level... The so-called secular parties are definitely getting the votes of Muslims but they do not pay any attention to their problems," added the BJP leader.

Over the reluctance by the BJP in giving party tickets to Muslim candidates, Rizvi said, "The BJP may have a different opinion on this, but the party should consider it". On his quitting the Congress to join the BJP, Rizvi said he had been "impressed by PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath's approach (towards politics) ".