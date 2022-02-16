Pathankot (Punjab): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressing a public rally in Punjab's Pathankot said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government followed the footsteps of Sant Ravidas and ensured that everyone has food during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have the same 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' principle. For our government, the betterment of the poor is the most pertinent task. The world has been affected by the COVID pandemic but the BJP government followed the footsteps of Sant Ravidas and ensured everyone gets food. Despite the pandemic, India is giving free ration to crores of citizens including the poor of Punjab. We made all the efforts and ensured that no one is left hungry. Even in big countries, people have no food but we have given food to people and ensured that. This is holy service for me," PM Modi said.

He further added, "Vaccine has become a boon for the country as we made sure free vaccines for all. The economy has also improved because of the vaccines and our government has prioritised it."

The Prime Minister said that more than 95 per cent of the people have already been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and work is in progress to administer the second dose at a fast pace. With the vaccine, the countrymen have got a huge protective shield to fight against Corona, he added.

He said that the BJP government also provided free of cost COVID vaccines to all people. "We went from village to village and worked day and night to save the lives of the countrymen and we did what the world could not do," he said. "I came to Pathankot on a scooter and train. People from Pathankot were so kind that they brought food for me in lunchboxes," he added. The Prime Minister also paid floral tribute to Guru Ravidas on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti in Pathankot.

PM Modi even lambasted the Congress and the AAP saying, "If Congress is original, AAP is its photocopy. One looted Punjab while the other one is involved in scam after scam in Delhi. Despite being 'Ek hi thali ke chatte batte' they are playing shadow boxing in Punjab, pretending to be against each other. The Congress has got a partner-in-crime. One pushed Punjab's youth into drugs and the other is getting young people addicted to alcohol. They speak the language of Pakistan."

In a veiled attack on Congress, the Prime Minister said that the BJP government sees Punjab through the eyes of Punjabiyat while the Opponents see through the lens of politics. "Punjabiyat is of umpteen importance to us, while the Opposition views Punjab from the lens of 'Siyasat' (politics)...When Captain Sahab was in Congress, he would stop them from moving in the wrong direction. Now, he is also not there," said PM Modi.

He further slammed Congress for questioning and asking for proof of the Pulwama attack. "Even on the anniversary of the Pulwama attack, the people of Congress could not stop their sins. They are again asking for proof of the bravery of our army. I express my gratitude to the brave jawans and ex-servicemen that they have locked the mouth of Congress by giving a befitting reply," he said.

PM Modi said that wherever BJP established itself the remote control family (Congress) was wiped out. "Now wherever there is peace, appeasement had been given a farewell, the same farewell has to be given in Punjab also," he added. The Prime Minister asked the people of Punjab to give five years to the party and promised that industries will be better and farmers will prosper in the BJP government.

"Punjab will become charddi kala (prosper to new heights). The work which BJP begins, people support it so much that progress happens for sure. Wherever BJP settles, in whichever state, Delhi's remote control, the family-driven party gets jittery," he said, adding that the amount of money that the BJP government has sent directly to the bank accounts of the farmers of Punjab has never happened before.

He added, "These days, Congress leaders are only speaking against Modi, against BJP, because they know that BJP will come to power this time." "At present, there is no double engine government in Punjab. Right now only the engine of the central government is working. Even in these conditions, we tried our best to build new highways, make expressways, promote industries here in Punjab. Record procurement is being done at MSP for the crops of the farmers of Punjab," he said.

PM Modi said that Punjab was once recognized as the happiest state in the country but today the situation is different, the debt on the state is increasing, employment opportunities are less, youth have to migrate, the employees of the departments have to agitate on the streets.

