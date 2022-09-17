Lucknow: The BJP-led government in the state is against backward classes and the underprivileged, alleged Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav as he slammed the dispensation for cancelling the public holiday on Vishwakarma Jayanti. According to a release, Yadav added that the government insulted the Vishwakarma society through the move.

The Samajwadi Party government in the past introduced a number of schemes for the community while a public holiday was declared for the day. The government should declare a public holiday on the day, he demanded. The Uttar Pradesh government in 2017 had cancelled 15 public holidays, including Vishwakarma Jayanti.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said there should not be a holiday on the birth anniversary of great men and children should be told about them through special programmes. SP's chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said on the instructions of Akhilesh Yadav, Vishwakarma Jayanti was celebrated at party offices across the state. (PTI)