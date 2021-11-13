Gorakhpur: National President of PSP(L) Shivpal Singh Yadav on Friday went all guns blazing at the BJP government, saying that he wants to bring out the people trapped in the lies and deception of the BJP. He even alleged that the UP CM Yogi Adityanath led government is hell-bent on destroying farmers, adding that his party will definitely stitch an alliance with the Samajwadi Party in the coming 2022 assembly elections.

The remarks made by the 66-yr-old gain significance as Gorakhpur is considered the bastion of UP CM Yogi Adityanath, who enjoys a huge dominance in the area.

Yadav further went on to say that farmers, traders and the common man are being exploited, and hence he's willing to form an alliance with the Samajwadi Party to defeat the BJP government. "Once the alliance is formed, we will try our best to get equal rights and respect in terms of seats from nephew Akhilesh Yadav," Shivpal added.

"Whichever government will be formed in the state in the upcoming assembly polls, the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya) will be present at any cost. A Parivartan Yatra has also been initiated from Mathura to bring about a change in the state and to bring out those people who are trapped in the lies and deception of the BJP. Also, none of the promises made by the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2017 elections was fulfilled," Shivpal Yadav said.

Read: Will form government in Uttar Pradesh: PSP chief Shivpal Yadav

He furthered, "neither farmers got fertilizers nor seeds on time, or are they getting better irrigation facilities. Farmers, traders and common citizens are being exploited even in the name of electricity bills."

When he was the power minister of the state, electricity was available at Rs 3 per unit, but in this government, electricity has become Rs 9 per unit, the PSP (L) leader added.

On being asked about his plans for the state, Shivpal said, "if we are elected to power in the state, then surely efforts will be made to give government jobs to youth from every household of the state. Not only this, graduate youths deprived of jobs will get Rs 5 lakh for self-employment. The crime which has increased under the BJP rule will also be controlled. BJP will not be allowed to form government in 2022."

"Yogi government is hell-bent on destroying farmers. Modi government talks about giving Kisan Samman Nidhi but in reality, is cheating farmers. The people of the troubled state are waiting to teach a lesson to BJP," Yadav added.