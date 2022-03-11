New Delhi: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced Mission Gujarat with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Gujarat roadshow after winning the elections in four states ahead of Gujarat Assembly elections 2022.

It is the first visit of the Prime Minister to Gujarat since CR Patil became the new state president of Gujarat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi set a target of 150 seats out of 182 seats for the Gujarat elections in front of his leaders and workers.

Prime Minister had announced in his speech that the results of 2022 have already decided the decision of 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The entire credit for the victory in any state is being given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Modi factor, amid the turmoil within the party, dissatisfaction with the Chief Ministers, and anti-incumbency towards the government. The Bharatiya Janata Party has slammed dynastic politics to score big as well.

Gujarat elections are highly anticipated as it is the home state of both Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and preparations have started long back. According to the sources in the party, there is a churning going on in the party as to whether the Aam Aadmi Party's(AAP) support base is increasing among the weaker sections, and will it be a threat to the BJP in the near future.

The Aam Aadmi Party has won the Punjab Assembly elections with a thumping majority, it is emerging as a big party. However, BJP leaders say that AAP's victory in Punjab does not mean that it can become a threat to the BJP at the national level and needs at least 100 seats to become the main opposition party.

The party's national general secretary Arun Singh said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party never rests, and is constantly working for people.