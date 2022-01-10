New Delhi: Political parties are gearing up to fight the upcoming assembly elections digitally, Bharatiya Janata Party is letting no stone unturned to brace for a digital war, so that if the Election Commission digitizes the entire campaign because of surge in Covid-19 cases, the saffron party may not get left behind.

For this, 3D studios and digital chariots (A bus with two LED screens and CCTV cameras) are being prepared while party workers and leaders are also being trained so that they get comfortable with the digital format of the campaign.

Through its Shakti Kendra BJP is planning for the digital campaign at the booth levels and for this BJP's IT cell also had conducted meetings at the state, district and regional levels.

Talking about the party's ongoing preparations national spokesperson Prem Shukla, said that BJP is already digitally connected and now villages also have access to optical fibre which will help us to get connected with the public easily and can convey our message to them.

Over the question, if Election Commission has digitized the entire election campaign, then what will be the party's plan? He said, "Our party is all capable of conducting digital rallies." While responding to Akhilesh Yadav's remark he said, "It's obvious that we are digitally strong and BJP also has a strong army of 18 crore workers which no party has."

IT cell head Amit Malviya said that more than 6.5 lakh workers have been attached to conduct digital campaigns in Uttar Pradesh, who are trained earlier specifically for the campaign. Virtual studios are also being prepared in Lucknow and Delhi from where senior party leaders will be addressing the rallies, which will be displayed live through digital chariots before small gatherings at various locations.

This chariot will also have access to satellite connectivity and a Wi-Fi hotspot, which people can use to download the NaMo app and the speeches of BJP leaders. Programs will also be made live through Facebook and Twitter pages of all BJP MLAs, MPs, and office-bearers.

Along with this, around 15000 trained IT cell workers will broadcast these programs live, VOCP technology will also be used to reach the masses.

As other political parties are well aware of the BJP's stronghold over digital campaigns, they are opposing digital rallies and demanding to remove the restrictions imposed by the Election Commission over the physical campaigns.