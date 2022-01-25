Chennai: Baskaran, district secretary of the trade unions affiliated to BJP, has been arrested and sent to jail for forcibly hanging Prime Minister Narendra Modi's portrait on the wall of a panchayat office. The incident happened at Pooluvapatti panchayat office in Coimbatore. A group of BJP workers, led by Baskaran, district secretary of the trade unions affiliated to BJP, walked into the office on Sunday.

They argued with panchayat office administrators why the portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not put at the office. Later, they barged into the office and put Modi's portrait next to Karunanidhi's forcibly though officials denied permission for it.

Following this, a case has been registered against Baskaran for violating the rules and not wearing a mask during the pandemic time. He was put behind the bars at Sathyamangalam jail.

