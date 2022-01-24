Coimbatore: A BJP functionary was arrested on Monday on charges of trespassing into a Panchayat office here and installing a portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, police said.

BJP workers, led by party district secretary of its trade unions, M Baskaran entered the Panchayat office in Pooluvampatti on Saturday and allegedly installed the portrait. They claimed that the portrait of former Tamil Nadu chief minister, M Karunanidhi was installed by the administration, which had refused to install that of the prime minister.

Even as the officials refused to give in to their demand, a BJP worker managed to nail the portrait next to Karunanidhi. Baskaran, a former councillor, is said to have told that the party workers were ready to face any action initiated by the panchayat.

He also said since Panchayat offices used to have the photos of Prime Ministers, the party will install the prime minister's photos in all panchayats, town panchayats, post offices, cooperative societies and ration shops.

A complaint was lodged by one of the officials late on Sunday, based on which Baskaran was arrested Monday morning, police said, adding further investigations are on.

(PTI)