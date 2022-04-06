New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party has made elaborate plans to celebrate its 42nd Foundation Day with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to party workers, Ministers, MPs, and MLAs on the occasion. BJP president JP Nadda will hoist the flag at the party headquarters and will garland the statues of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

The Gujarat unit of the party has prepared special caps for the occasion which were distributed among four hundred Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs. The Gujarat unit of the BJP has prepared a kit containing five saffron color caps and the party has also asked its RS and LS Members of Parliament (MPs) to wear caps on BJP Foundation Day and also while attending public meetings. The kit also contains chocolates and five pieces of saffron color caps.

National General Secretary of the BJP, Arun Singh, said that on the BJP Foundation Day, the party will showcase its new look. Besides, it's a matter of pride for the BJP that the party has achieved success in assembly elections held in four states recently. The BJP is moving forward and spreading to different states of the country continuously.

"The main ideology of the party during the BJP Foundation Day will be to reach out to the last man standing in a row. The BJP has become a popular party of the common man under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President JP Nadda. PM Modi and BJP President Nadda have been taking forward the social welfare measures to BJP as well as non-BJP ruled states."