New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address BJP workers, Ministers, MPs and MLAs on Wednesday on the occasion of the party's foundation day. Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, its General Secretary Arun Singh said that from April 7 to April 20, the party will organise programmes on the issue of social justice across the country. During this campaign, party workers will spread awareness about public welfare schemes of the Modi government, he said, adding that programmes will also be held during the campaign to mark BR Ambedkar's birth anniversary on April 14, Singh said.

BJP president JP Nadda will hoist the flag at the party headquarters and will garland the statues of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. The party will also organise a blood donation camp at the headquarters. PM Modi will address the party workers across the country at 10 am via video conferencing. Meanwhile, Nadda will participate in a procession at 11 am in Karol Bagh. The party will also organise "Samajik Nyay Pakhwara" between April 7 and 20.

Read: For first time since 1990, BJP crosses 100 seats mark in Upper House

"On Wednesday, BJP chief Nadda will interact with heads of 13 missions. The interaction will have everything to do with knowing the party and briefing foreign envoys about the BJP. No element of foreign policy will be part of the interaction," the head of the BJP's foreign affairs department, Vijay Chauthaiwale said. The envoys will interact with BJP chief Nadda to know more about the world's largest political party, he added.

Envoys from France, the European Union (EU) delegation, Portugal, Switzerland, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Italy, Hungary, Vietnam, Norway, and the High Commissioners of Bangladesh and Singapore will be present at the event that will take place at 4 pm today. The BJP will also observe a 'Samajik Nyay Pakhwada' (Social Justice Fortnight).

with Agency inputs