Kolkata: It is time for women empowerment in the West Bengal unit of BJP, even as the organisational network of the party in the state is reeling under multiple pressures. Keeping the organisational network in the state intact in the face of factional infighting within the party, and the pressure from ruling Trinamool Congress are the main challenges for BJP's West Bengal unit, as of now.

The saffron party is now fielding a special women’s team in West Bengal to combat this dual challenge. This special all-women outfit will be named 'Annapurna Vahini.' BJP sources said that the work for total formation of the new outfit will be ready by the end of this month and they will be in the fields from next month.

Tanuja Chakrabarty, who is already the state president of the party’s women’s wing, BJP Mahila Morcha, will be the overall in-charge of the Annapurna Vahini. Rajya Sabha member Rupa Ganguly and two Lok Sabha members, Locket Chatterjee and Debasree Chowdhury, will be the group of advisors for this new outfit. Elected women MLAs of the party will also be included in the outfit.

BJP sources said that this special outfit will operate in all the 42 organisational districts of the party and will operate in a parallel manner with BJP Mahila Morcha.

Asked about the role of the new outfit, a senior BJP leader said that its main work will be to coordinate with the women party workers and supporters who were victims of post-poll violence after the 2021 assembly elections. “They will prepare a list of such victims, coordinate with them and provide them with necessary support. Professionals like doctors, lawyers, teachers and social workers will be included in the new outfit,” he said

When contacted, Tanuja Chakraborty told ETV Bharat that this new outfit will start operating from February 2022 only. “The new outfit will be formed with selected persons from the state BJP Mahila Morcha. Our motto is to stand by all women,” she said.