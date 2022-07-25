Srinagar: Bharatiya Janata Party workers' bike rally was flagged off from city centre Lal Chowk in Srinagar to commemorate the Kargil Vijay Diwas on Monday. The rally flagged off by BJP leader Tarun Chugh will conclude in Drass in Ladakh.

BJP flags off Srinagar-Drass bikers rally from Srinagar

Union BJP leader Smriti Irani was to flag off the rally, but she did not turn up due to unknown reasons. BJP workers participated in the event and unfurled the flag. Security forces were deployed in strength around the area even as the venue was sealed off which affected the businesses and vehicular transport. Traffic was allowed to ply through alternative roads.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated by the Army on July 26 every year for the soldiers who died in the war against Pakistan in 1999.