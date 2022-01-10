Lucknow: The Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Toli Mahasampark Abhiyan' will commence from Tuesday, in which a five-member team comprising of party workers will visit all localities in each assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh. The strategy for the 'contact program' will be chalked out by Monday evening. The party workers will appeal to people to vote for BJP. This will be BJP's first 'mass contact program' after 'Model Code of Conduct' has come into force in the state, said a source.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has imposed a ban on holding street meetings, bicycle rallies, public meetings and others due to surge in Covid cases and impending third wave. The ban has been imposed till January 15. Though, the ECI has allowed virtual meetings as well as contacting people in small groups, said the source.

In the 'outreach program', the BJP workers will outline the achievements of Union government as well as Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh. Besides, the party has constituted a 21-member committee for 1,65,000 booths in UP. They will oversee the canvasing in all the booths, adds the source.