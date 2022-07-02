Jaipur: The BJP on Saturday denied any link with Riyaz Attari, the main accused in the Udaipur murder case. This comes hours after Pawan Khera, the media head of Congress accused the BJP of transferring the case to the NIA because of its alleged connection with Riyaz Attari.

"We have no links to either of the accused," Sadiq Khan, the chief of the BJP's minority wing in Rajasthan, said at a news conference. He also said that the unfortunate incident showcase the failure of the Congress government in Rajasthan.