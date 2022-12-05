Ahmedabad: BJP candidate from the Viramgam constituency Hardik Patel in a media interaction exuded confidence in winning the poll. The second phase of polling in the Gujarat assembly elections was going on. Even before casting his vote, Patel was confident of BJP winning by a big margin. The debutant BJP candidate said that BJP has worked for the identity of Gujarat. "I appeal to all the Gujarati people to vote for BJP and strengthen the party," he pleaded. He also asked the people to participate in voting to celebrate the festival of democracy.

Hardik made a big statement that these election results will decide the future of Gujarat in the coming 10 years and cautioned people to vote wisely. Despite the poster war that erupted against Hardik Patel just a day prior to voting, he said that he feels there will be a large turnout of voters in favour of his party. Not only that, but his wife Kinjal Patel also seemed confident of Hardik winning the elections by a huge margin.