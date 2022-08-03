Chandigarh: As the Punjab government is all set to open Mohalla Clinic on August 15; the Ayushman Bharat Yojana started by the Union government has taken a backseat in several hospitals in Punjab. The Central government's pet project has been halted at several hospitals in Punjab.

People are stated to be upset over the discontinuing of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana in Punjab hospitals. On the other hand, the BJP leaders in Punjab have started cornering the Punjab government led by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for stopping the project.

BJP leader Subhash Sharma while targeting the Punjab government has tweeted "AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal is saying that the Ayushman scheme has been stopped in Punjab. They (AAP) wasted crores of rupees in advertisements in Punjab. Brothers and sisters of Punjab are being deprived of Rs 5 lakh medical insurance provided to the poor by the Modi government. Whether Arvind Kejriwal has been planning to go to Singapore to show this health model?" he said

According to media reports, the Ayushman scheme has been closed in several hospitals in Punjab, for which the main reason was cited the non-payment of money by the Punjab government. The Ayushman scheme was launched by the Central government to provide better medical facilities to poor families.