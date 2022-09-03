Shimla: The BJP, Congress, and AAP have promised freebies to woo voters in their election manifestos for the Himachal Assembly Elections scheduled to be held later this year. This has come at a time when the Himachal government is already facing a debt of Rs 64904 crore.]

BJP's election announcements: In order to retain power in the State, the BJP has promised to provide bus tickets for women at a subsidised rate. Women will be expected to pay half the bus fare on government buses, accounting for 50% discount. The Himachal government will provide discounts under the 'Nari ko Naman' scheme, which will cost the government Rs 60 crores annually.

At the same time, the Himachal government has announced the provision of providing 125 units of electricity free of cost. According to BJP election manifesto, consumers will be exempted from paying electricity bill for the first 125 units. With this decision, all the 17 lakh families of the state will be benefitted because the initial 125 units will be made free for all.

As per government records 4 lakh households with electricity consumption of less than 125 units, while 7 lakh consumers have a monthly electricity consumption of only 60 units. In such a situation, the electricity bill of these 11 lakh families will be zero and only about 6 lakh families and industrial units consuming more than 125 units of electricity in Himachal will have to pay the electricity bill.

Along with this, the ruling party has announced that it will waive water bills in rural areas, which accounted for annual revenue of Rs 30 crore. The burden of this will also fall on the exchequer.

The election manifesto of Congress: As for Congress the grand old party has promised to provide free electricity for up to 300 units to the people of the state in its manifesto. Along with this, Congress has promised to restore the old pension scheme. It has even announced to give Rs 1500 every month to women. On coming to power, Congress announced to give 5 lakh jobs in the state.

The election manifesto of AAP: Not to be left behind the AAP has promised to provide free treatment, medicines, tests, and operation facilities to everyone in the state. Mohalla clinics to be set up in every village. AAP has assured to upgrade government hospitals and that the injured in a road accident will get free treatment all over Himachal if they are voted to power.

Further, AAP has announced a Shaheed Samman Rashi, in which an amount of Rs 1 crore will be given to the families of the Indian Army and Himachal Pradesh Police personnel martyred on duty. Apart from this, AAP has promised to provide Rs 1000 to every woman who is above 18 years of age under the 'Stree Samman Rashi'.

The current government has taken a loan of Rs 16,998 crore during its tenure so far. Despite this, it has approved the Sixth Pay Commission, after which there will be more burden on the treasury of Himachal.