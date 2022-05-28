New Delhi: All ministers in BJP-led central and state governments and its elected representatives will take part in a massive public outreach campaign to mark the eighth anniversary of the Modi government, focusing on its priorities of the welfare of the poor and good governance, the party said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, its national general secretary Arun Singh hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a reliable, popular, decisive, sacrificing and ascetic leader, and said that the entire nation is standing with him.

From May 30 to June 14, the party will organize public outreach on the theme of the service, good governance, and poor welfare fortnight across the country, as these have been the priority of the Prime Minister Modi-led government, Singh said.

Singh further said, "Key initiatives have been taken to uplift the Minorities including SC/ST and OBC and women as well. In this 14-day event, all the ministers at the state, union, or the district level will reach out to the public and will tell how PM Modi’s governance has benefitted them while the Congress failed to do it because they kept on doing the appeasement politics."

During a media interaction, on being asked about Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar's statement made a couple of days ago, Arun Singh replied, "PM Modi’s aim is to bring in all the citizens from all the spheres together and praised 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas', a key slogan of the saffron party." When asked to comment whether the BJP condemns the Telangana BJP chief's statement, the saffron party leader did not give an answer.

The Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar had said," If BJP comes to power then the party would abolish all minority rights and will give them to SC, ST, OBC and that the Urdu language would be banned."

Briefing more about this strategic outreach to connect more with the people on the ground, Arun Singh said that every day there'll be a different outreach program.

This will be a 75 hours outreach ( by every minister) and our Centre and State Ministers, District and ward level leaders would all come together to propagate the success of PM Modi’s eight years of rule.

On 30 May, under PM CARES FUND cheques and scholarships would be given and on the same day, Party President JP Nadda will interact with the party workers and media personnel and disseminate BJP's achievements.

The next day, PM Modi will address the country from the Rij Maidan, Shimla and he'll be accompanied by 75 leaders. The Party will also raise the key decisions taken by PM Modi including the abrogation of Article 370, Kashi Corridor and Kedarnath Dham.

It is worthy to note here that a couple of days back, the Congress party criticized the Modi government for fuelling hatred saying that Modiji Came with a slogan 'Ache Din Aane Vaale Hai' and took a jibe at the saffron party for standing with a few crony capitalists of whose 'Ache Din' the Modi Government brought.