Kolkata: Landslide defeat of BJP in the recently concluded polls for four municipal corporations in West Bengal has irked the party’s central leadership. They are especially irked about the results in Asansol Municipal Corporation and Siliguri Municipal Corporation, which were more or less saffron forts till the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections.

An extremely irritated central leadership has sought an analysis report on the results from the state committee of BJP in West Bengal. BJP sources said that much before the civic polls, the state committee informed the central leadership that it would not be able to make much of a dent in Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation and Chandernagore Municipal Corporation polls. However, sources said that the state committee assured the central leadership that there will be a close fight between Trinamool Congress and BJP in the case of Asansol Municipal Corporation and Siliguri Municipal Corporation.

However, in reality, the results for BJP in these two municipal corporations have also been disastrous. In Siliguri, BJP managed victory just from five wards and in Asansol the saffron’s winning tally was just seven. In both these municipal corporations, BJP candidates got defeated from many wards where they were far ahead of Trinamool Congress in the 2021 assembly elections.

BJP’s central observer, Amit Malabya has already sought a detailed analysis report on this count from the state president, Sukanta Majumdar and the state general secretary (organization), Amitava Chakraborty. They have in turn sought field reports from municipal conveners and the organizational district presidents.

BJP’s general secretary and MP, Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato said the party has already started analyzing the reasons for the defeat. “We will shortly send a detailed report to New Delhi on this count,” he said.

