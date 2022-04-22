Kolkata: The central leadership of the BJP has issued a stern warning to its West Bengal unit to put an end to inner-party squabbles. According to party sources, the central leadership has made it clear that factionalism should be stopped immediately, particularly ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to West Bengal.

Meanwhile, BJP national vice-president, Dilip Ghosh has been summoned to Delhi in a day or two. Sources claim that he has been asked to explain his remarks against West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumder on Thursday. A section of the saffron camp has reportedly attributed Ghosh's remarks to Majumdar which has not gone down well with the top leadership.

The discontent within the Bengal BJP has been there for quite some time. "The tussle between the old guards of the party and the newcomers is going out of hand," say political observers. With leaders like Sayantan Basu, Raju Banerjee, and Pratap Banerjee not being given responsibilities despite having vast experience, a number of speculations are making rounds. "People are wondering about Dilip Ghosh's open comments about Sukanta Majumdar's competency," added observers.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Sukanta Majumder said a whip would be issued to all party leaders to share their grievances with the party instead of going to the media. He also said that action will be taken against those leaders who will speak about the party matters in public.

