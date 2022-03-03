Ballia (Uttar Pradesh): Activists of Samajwadi Party (SP) damaged the windowpanes of a vehicle in which Daya Shankar Singh, the BJP candidate from the Ballia Sadar seat, was travelling. The incident occurred late on Wednesday night. The BJP candidate alleged that some Samajwadi Party (SP) activists, travelling in a Fortuner vehicle bearing registration No UP32 EK 7273 were involved in the attack.

The incident happened at Akhar village in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh when some activists of Samajwadi Party (SP) travelling in a vehicle bearing registration No UP32 EK 7273 attacked and damaged the windowpanes of Daya Shankar's vehicle. Police seized the Fortuner vehicle besides a youth has also been arrested. Police are probing the matter, said sources.

BJP candidate Daya Shankar Singh further alleged, "They had planned to kill me and hatched a conspiracy for this. I had a close shave."

