Shimla: The caste certificate issue of BJP candidate from Rampur seat, Kaul Negi, who has been contesting Himachal Assembly elections 2022 from the reserved constituency, has created a furore in the opposition camp. After raising the issue by the Congress party before the Election Commission of India (ECI), the matter has come up for hearing in the Himachal High Court. While hearing a petition filed by Pritam Dev, Justice Sandeep Sharma of Himachal High Court issued a directive to the tahsildar to resolve the matter within two days.

BJP candidate Kaul Negi contesting the Himachal Assembly elections 2022 from the Rampur seat belongs to Scheduled Tribe (ST) category. Negi availed of all benefits provided by the State government on the basis of his ST status. Now, he is contesting the Himachal Assembly polls from the Rampur seat, which is an SC seat. The petition further alleged that Negi procured an SC certificate from the administration after distorting the fact.

Petitioner Pritam Dev in his application to the Himachal High Court stated that BJP candidate, Kaul Negi, contesting the Assembly elections 2022 from the Rampur seat belongs to Nashpo village in the Kinnaur district of the state. The Union government had granted Kinnaur district the status of a Scheduled Tribe. Besides, the father of Kaul Negi availed the government service based on Scheduled Tribe.

The petition further stated that BJP candidate Kaul Negi secured a degree in economics after availing of the benefits of Scheduled Tribe. Hence, the rule prohibits the issuance of a certificate to Negi under the Scheduled Caste category. Negi procured the Scheduled Caste certificate after concealing vital information from the administration.