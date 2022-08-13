Madurai: Five BJP workers were arrested for allegedly throwing slippers at state minister Palanivel Thiagarajan's car at Madurai Airport on Saturday. "They have been arrested under various sections including 506, 341, 34 of IPC. Further probe underway," said Madurai Police Commissioner.

According to the police, some BJP cadres stopped and attacked State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan's car when he was returning to the airport after offering condolences to the family of Lakshman, a soldier who died in action fighting terrorists at Rajouri, Jammu Kashmir. Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Annamalai, Mayor of Madurai, several MLAs, and Thiagarajan visited Lakhman's kin to pay their tributes on Saturday when the body of the martyred soldier was brought to Madurai airport.