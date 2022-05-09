Lohardaga: A local BJP leader was shot dead in his sleep in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district early on Monday, police said. The incident took place at Chatakpur village in the Kuru police station area around 2 am, officer-in-charge Anil Kumar said.

The deceased has been identified as Ratan Mahato, a BJP booth committee president. He was rushed to Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) at Ranchi but he died on the way, the officer said.

As per the preliminary probe, a land dispute is suspected to be the reason behind the killing. Two alleged assailants have been identified and a manhunt has been launched to nab them, he said, adding further investigation is underway.

(With agency inputs)