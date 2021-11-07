New Delhi: Addressing the inaugural address of the first national executive committee held in Delhi after the outbreak of the Covid pandemic, Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Sunday said that the saffron party will fight in a democratic way to save West Bengal and restore democracy in Bengal whenever elections take place. He was referring to post-violence in Bengal this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present and spoke at party meeting.

Meanwhile, speaking to ETV Bharat, Bharatiya Janata Party Bengal co-in-charge, Amit Malviya, lashed out at Mamata Benerjee led state government saying that the state government is ignoring ignoring democratic values.

Malviya said, "Bengal witnessed violence after Assembly polls held this year. State Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was not accepting it but the court has acknowledged it. The court has directed the state government to conduct an inquiry into the matter. The state government of Bengal is ignoring democratic values and continuously attacking constitutional institutions,"

He further said that even though BJP lost Bengal polls but it is the main opposition party in the state and the party is connected with the people of the state.

Speaking about the digital or hybrid arrangements for the party meeting, BJP IT Cell president, Malviya said, "Modi government has also brought digital revolution in India. All party meetings were conducted through digital medium during lockdown. This was unique experience for all of us. The preparation for this digital meeting was organised well ahead. It is effective and cheaper."

