Hyderabad: From the International Convention Center in Hyderabad and the Novotel Hotel (where the Prime Minister has stayed) to Hotel Radisson at Gachibowli in Hitech City, the politics of the country remained confined to a radius of about five to seven km on Saturday. More than 300 BJP workers, Union Ministers, Chief Ministers of many states were present in these places.

The occasion was the first day of the meeting of BJP's national executive and party office bearers. Representatives of all the big media houses of the country are present here. Looking at the preparations, it seems that the party has not called any of its office bearers who have not got any special task. Even to whom, what to say, and what not to say, is also under a fixed plan.

The goal of this ongoing meeting in Hi-Tech City and the subsequent public meeting of the Prime Minister is clear, and the present KCR government of Telangana is also understanding it. He tried to give tough competition to the BJP in the campaign on the first day and was successful to some extent.

As the information about the ongoing agitation in the executive committee kept coming out from the media, KCR's party and the government kept trying to cut it out. This is the reason why journalists kept questioning senior BJP leaders about the statement of the state government and its activities in the intervening press conferences. But this is BJP's preparation. If KCR is assuming that after two days these people will go away with a ruckus, he is making a mistake.

Many BJP office-bearers will stay in Telangana for a week. The indication of this was also found in Vasundhara Raje's press conference, when she said that we will soon go to the public and meet the smallest of the workers. Manoj Tiwari also made it clear in the conversation that he is going to stay here for a week. Most of the leaders of many states including Bihar-Jharkhand have been asked to go to the block level and meet the party officials and local people. Actually, BJP wants to cultivate migrants in the first phase in this state, whose number is in lakhs and they are in a decisive position in many seats.

There are elections to the Legislative Assembly in many states including Telangana next year and BJP has started 'Dakshin Fateh' with this event. BJP will no longer give KCR a chance to take a sigh of relief. By welcoming the leaders of different states here, BJP wants to 'Ek teer se do shikar'. First, it is making inroads among the migrants of that state, and other leaders who are being respected, their stature is also increasing in their own state. Before Saturday's meeting, Manoj Tiwari told how he roamed from village to village after coming a day earlier, as well as tweeting in the evening, putting the Kejriwal government of Delhi in the dock.

Now coming to the main issue, which was raised in different ways by the party spokespersons and ministers in the conduct of the party's national media in-charge Sanjay Mayukh at the International Convention Center. Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje held the first press conference.

She expressed happiness over the victory in all the elections held in all the states in the past and tried to explain how the country is progressing under the leadership of Modi. She revealed the election strategies of the BJP, how to strengthen the organization and find a way to win even further. One thing she insisted on is that a statement will be issued in the state in which the meeting of the National Executive will be held.

It is clear from this that a statement on Telangana will definitely come till the end. He told one more thing that before saffron, the tricolor will be hoisted in the homes of 20 crore people. This will give strength to nationalism and surely the credit for this work will go to the party. Still this task is not that easy. But he has faith in Modi that if the goal is accepted by him, it will have to be achieved.

The similarity between his and Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani's statements is that both made a lot of mention of Modi's poor welfare schemes including women's upliftment and social security. This was also expected, because the schemes related to these have given the party a thumping majority in many states. Smriti Irani mentioned many times about BJP leaders like Deen Dayal Upadhyay etc.

Apart from Smriti Irani, the management of Modi during the Corona period was also mentioned by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. All the leaders counted India's growth rate higher than all the countries in their respective press conferences and described it as Modi's strategy and the country's achievement. Both called the opposition parties doing directionless politics and called Telangana CM KCR unsanskari and a politician working against protocol for not going to welcome Prime Minister Modi.

KCR's son KTR had taken a jibe at the BJP's event, on which Smriti Irani said in simple words that KCR has also violated the statutory dignity by not receiving the Prime Minister, which will be answered from the right forum. Also attacked that dynasty politics is going on in Telangana, which the country will not accept.

In this meeting, the Party Senior leader praised three states of BJP workers, where they are working in difficult conditions. Among these, the first is Bengal, the second is Assam and the third is Jammu and Kashmir. In the end, after holding a press conference, Dharmendra Pradhan said that the National Executive has passed the proposal of economic and poor welfare resolution. If we look at the words of all the earlier spokespersons, then the word Garib Kalyan came in everyone's talk and it seemed that such proposals would come.

According to Dharmendra Pradhan, it was proposed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and supported by Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Haryana CM Khattar. Pradhan tried to explain why the acceptance of PM Modi has increased in the country and tried to draw a golden blueprint of the country's development from economic data. He said that by his actions, Modi also proved wrong the alleged prediction of Nobel winners, who used to say that the country would be ruined by the policies of the party. Also made a big announcement that now the Modi government is going to give one million government jobs in the next one and a half year.