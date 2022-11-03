Agartala: Former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar on Thursday alleged that the ruling BJP has started attacking blood donation camps after they started to lose supporters. Sarkar, speaking on a voluntary blood donation camp organized by the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) student wing of opposition CPI(M), said, "Different frontal wings of the Left Front are organizing blood donation camps for needy people but since 2018, BJP has started to attack the blood donation camps after they noticed a decline in the numbers of their supporters."

Claiming that the communist party has tried to oppose the attacks, the senior CPI(M) leader said, “I want to thank those who have donated blood and want to appeal to donate blood more in the coming days. The venue of today's blood donation has been attacked many times. Without the support from local people, it would have been not possible to organize this blood donation camp”.

Referring to an attack on a resident of a CPI(M) leader in which another blood donation camp was in process, Sarkar said, "BJP is taking advantage of the unemployed youths and taking them on the wrong path by organizing such attacks. There are creating an atmosphere of fear. This is nothing but shows their fear as they have started losing the people's support. The locals will not tolerate it and will give them the right answer at the right time”.