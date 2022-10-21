New Delhi: The BJP on Friday stepped up its attack against the Congress over its leader and former home minister Shivraj Patil's claim that Bhagavad Gita also spoke of Jihad, saying that this is one more attempt by the opposition party to smear Hindutva. As the BJP attacked him on the remarks, his own party distanced itself referring to the statement as his 'personal statement'.

However, the BJP is in no mood to let go of the issue. Party National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam talking to ETV Bharat said, "I am not being able to figure out what is this 'personal statement' and what is 'party's statement', since the beginning they (congress) should clarify which one is the party's statement and which one is the personal statement.

BJP leader Dushyant slams Congress, says line between 'personal and party statement blurring'

"Jawaharlal Nehru once said I am unfortunately a Hindu and Gandhi Ji said partition will happen on his dead body, but it happened. When Nizams came to Varanasi, Kashi Vishwanath was completely covered up to portray that only Muslims live here and Hindus were ill-treated. Sonia Gandhi said Ram doesn't exist and filed an affidavit claiming Ram-Setu is bogus. Rahul Gandhi said people visit temples for eve-teasing. So first Congress should clarify whether these statements are personal or party statements," he added.

While on the other hand, commenting on the ongoing row over the attire worn by PM Modi during his Kedarnath visit that has a "Swastik Sign" Gautam said "PM Modi belongs to the whole country, wherever he goes, people offer him gifts with love. This attire was also given to him by a woman when he went to Himachal," he noted.