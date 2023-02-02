New Delhi: The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday announced a list of 60 candidates for the upcoming Meghalaya Legislative Assembly elections. Central Election Committee (CEC) of the Bharatiya Janata Party on February 1 had convened a meeting for the finalization of the candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Meghalaya and Nagaland.

The meeting, held at the party headquarters in Delhi, was chaired by party national president JP Nadda in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Members of the Central Election Committee were also present during this meeting.

In Meghalaya, BJP will fight at all seats alone and in Nagaland will contest the election in alliance with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)l where BJP will be contesting on 20 seats out of 60 seats. Voting for Assembly elections in Nagaland and Meghalaya will be held in a single phase on February 27. The results will be declared on March 2.

According to the Election Commission of India, the terms of Nagaland and Meghalaya are coming to an end on March 12 and 15 respectively.