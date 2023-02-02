New Delhi : The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday announced the name of 20 candidates for the Nagaland Assembly election. As per the list, the BJP state president Temjen Imna will be contesting from the Alongtaki Legislative Assembly constituency.

Central Election Committee (CEC) of the Bharatiya Janata Party on February 1 had convened a meeting for the finalization of the candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Meghalaya and Nagaland. The meeting, held at the party headquarters in Delhi, was chaired by party national president JP Nadda in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Members of the Central Election Committee were also present during this meeting.

Following is the list of the candidates and the consitituencies they will be contesting from: H tovihoto Ayemis from Dimapur-I, N Jacob Zhimoni from Ghaspani-I (ST), Er Kropol Vistu from Southern Angami-II (ST), Panjung Jamir from Tuli (ST), Imkong L Imchen from Koridang (ST), Temjen Imna Along from Alongtaki (ST), Kazheto Kinimi from Akuluto (ST), and Kahuli Sema from Atoizu (ST), H Khehovi from Suruhoto (ST), Yanthugo Patton from Tyui (ST), Renbonthung Ezung from Wokha (ST), Mmholumo Kikon from Bhandari (ST), P Paiwang Konyak from Tizit (ST), Konngam Konyak from Phomching (ST), Cheong Konyak from Mon Town (ST), S Pangnyu Phom from Longleng (ST), Sethrongkyu Sangtam from Longkhim Chare (ST), Bashangmongba Chang from Tuensang Sadar-I (ST), H Yaiying from Noklak (ST) and V Kashiho Sangtam from Seyochung Sitimi (ST).

In Meghalaya, BJP will contest for all the seats without any alliance, while in Nagaland it will form an alliance with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), where BJP will be contesting on 20 seats out of 60.

Nagaland and Meghalaya will go to polls in a single phase on February 27. The results will be declared on March 2. According to the Election Commission of India, the terms of Nagaland and Meghalaya are coming to an end on March 12 and 15 respectively.

Earlier on January 27, the BJP had held a CEC meeting in the national capital to finalize the names of the candidates for the upcoming Tripura Assembly elections. Post the meeting, BJP announced its first list of 48 candidates for the Tripura Assembly polls, fielding Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik from Dhanpur. Six of the party's sitting MLAs have not been given tickets for the upcoming polls.