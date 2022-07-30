Bengaluru: About 50 ABVP activists were detained by Karnataka Police for protesting outside the residence of Home Minister Araga Jnanedra, condemning BJP activist Praveen Nettaru’s murder. According to police, the protesting ABVP activists tried to enter the official residence of the Minister in Jayamahal, Bengaluru and demanded his resignation on Saturday.

At this time, the Home Minister was not at his residence. A heated altercation took place between the police and activists following which police resorted to a mild lathi charge to disperse the ABVP workers. Later the protesters were taken into custody by police. At present, tight police security has been provided around the residence.

Praveen Nettaru, Dakshina Kannada BJP Yuva Morcha committee member, was hacked to death in front of his poultry shop in Bellare by three bike-borne people on Tuesday night. Following the murder, tension prevailed at several places in the Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday, with instances of stone-pelting and lathi charges taking place.

The BJP and Sangh Parivar supporters have expressed their dissatisfaction against the state government accusing it of not standing up to protect the lives of Hindu workers