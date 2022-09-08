New Delhi: BJP has accused Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Admi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal of furnishing wrong information about three of his properties in Haryana, which he has sold, in his affidavit to the Election Commission. Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana made the allegation in a tweet and demanded an answer from the Chief Minister.

"You haves shown 1/3 plot in your affidavit but sold three plots. What is the matter @ArvindKejriwal. First, there is tax evasion and on top of that furnishing false information affidavit to the Election Commission. This is a serious matter. Reply Kejriwal sahib about this theft," stated Khurana in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has asked the Chief Secretary to take "necessary action" following a complaint against the Chief Minister accusing him of "tax evasion" through "undervaluation" of his three properties sold in Haryana, said sources in the LG office.

The complainant has alleged that the three properties, two owned by Kejriwal and one by his father, were sold through his wife. The three urban commercial plots in Bhiwani were sold on February 15, 2021, at a market price of Rs 4.54 crores but the value on paper was "grossly undervalued" at Rs 72.72 lakhs, the complainant has alleged. The transaction involved "evasion" of Rs 25.93 lakh in stamp duty and Rs 76.4 lakh as capital gains tax, alleged the complainant.

Denying the allegation AAP sources said "Entire amount of stamp duty as per collector rates has been paid. Where is the question of any wrongdoing? However, if the LG wants, he can get any CBI, ED or any other investigation done."