Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Sunday announced support for NDA’s Vice President candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar. It is learnt that the BJD's support came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in this regard. During the conversation, the PM sought the support of BJD for Dhankar. The BJD is learnt to have pledged support for Dhankhar.

Also read: Who is Jagdeep Dhankhar, BJP's vice-presidential election candidate?

Jagdeep Dhankhar, whose candidature as NDA's vice presidential candidate was announced Saturday, has been in the limelight since becoming governor of West Bengal in July 2019 over frequent run-ins with the Mamata Banerjee government. A lawyer by profession, Jagdeep Dhankhar forayed into politics in 1989 and was elected to the Lok Sabha from Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan that same year and became a Union Minister in 1990.