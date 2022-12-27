Puri: In a bid to keep BJD battle-ready for 2024 polls, its supremo and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday emphasised on women’s empowerment and claimed that party has potential to serve the people for 100 years if all ‘mothers’ shower their blessings.

Addressing a mega celebration organised in the seaside pilgrim town on the 25th foundation day of their party, CM Naveen asked party workers and leaders to continue their good work for the state and its people with a focus on elevating the status of women. “Serve the people and keep the good work going,” the BJD president said, asking party workers to work sincerely for the benefit of tribals, dalits and farmers.

In an apparent dig at the opposition ahead of the 2024 assembly polls and general election, Naveen Patnaik said his Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has a single-point agenda which is development of the state, "not having focus" on national parties. The BJD has no vested interests apart from the progress of Odisha.

A large number of party leaders and office-bearers gathered for the silver jubilee of BJD at the Shree Jagannath Dham' here. The BJD was founded on December 26, 1997, and named after its legendary leader Biju Patnaik, the father of Naveen Patnaik.

"The interest of the state is the sole agenda of the BJD. Whereas, Odisha is not in the focus of national parties. They have national politics in their agenda. Only a regional party can develop the state," Naveen said, without naming any party. Noting that the BJD is not just a political party, but a social movement, Patnaik said it has earned the trust of 4.5 crore people of Odisha.

“My sincere request to mothers and sisters is to come forward and take responsibility. With the blessings of our empowered women, BJD will be able to serve the people for 100 years and not just 25 or 50 years,” CM added. Calling upon all those who want to work for the development of Odisha to join BJD, he said BJD is a political party of Odisha and working for the people of the state. No national party will keep a state in its agenda, he claimed.

“Our first duty is Our State and People, the interest of Odisha, Development of Odisha, Glory of Odisha, the Language of Odisha, and the Culture of Odisha. BJD is working for the self respect of Odias,” he asserted. Second duty is to uphold Biju Patnaik’s principles. Third one is to provide transparent and clean governance. The fourth duty is empowerment of women, the CM said.