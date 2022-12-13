Siwan (Bihar): People of five villages were shocked when they heard that thieves had taken away transformers which led to the entire area plunging into darkness in Siwan district of Bihar on Monday morning. The unusual theft incident had a cascading effect. The electricity supply to five villages in Raghunathpur area in Siwan district of Bihar went for a toss.

Villagers belonging to ward numbers 12 and 14 in the Raghunathpur area of Siwan district were facing the brunt due to the theft of the transformers. Burglars decamped with 16KVA transformers.

Villagers were afraid that the purpose behind stealing the transformers was to carry out major thefts in coming days, taking advantage of darkness. The electricity department has been informed about the theft of transformers from five villages such as Raghunathpur Baja, Panjwar, Krishi Farm, Aamvari, and Murarpatti.

On the theft of transformers, a Junior Engineer of the electricity department, Amit Maurya, brought the matter to the notice of SHO Tanvir Alam. "I was intimated about the incident orally. Action will be initiated after the registration of the complaint," the SHO added.

While conforming to the burglary, junior engineer of the Raghunathpur area, Amit Maurya, said, "Miscreants took away transformers installed at five villages. We have also recovered a motorcycle from the crime spot, which was handed over to the local police station. I have filed a written complaint for registering an FIR in the matter."